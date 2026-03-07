Kozhikode: Police suspect foul play in a major fire that broke out at a religious study centre of St. Patrick’s Church near the Kozhikode railway station early on Saturday morning.

The investigation team has confirmed the possible involvement of a person who was seen visiting the church premises around the time of the incident. However, police have yet to identify the individual or ascertain the motive behind the act.

The fire broke out around 4.45 am, completely destroying the building.

The church is located near the railway tracks at the beginning of Francis Bridge, close to Pushpa Theatre Junction in Chalappuram. A car parked near the building, belonging to the parish priest, was also partially damaged in the fire. CCTV footage from the scene shows a person jumping down from the top of the building while smoke was rising.

An official from the Chemmangadu police station said preliminary investigations suggest that the building and the car may have been deliberately set afire.

A view of the building that caught fire. Photo: Special Arrangement

“We have launched a search for the person seen in the CCTV footage. We have received some clues regarding the suspect. The motive behind the crime will become clear only after questioning the individual,” the officer said.

The fire occurred in a decades-old building where religious classes used to be held. Various items, including lamps, statues, church-related documents, and books, were stored inside. The structure was completely destroyed, including its roof and furniture. Materials stored for the upcoming church festival were also gutted in the blaze.

Teams from various Fire and Rescue Services stations in the city rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after nearly an hour-long operation. The main entrance of the nearby church building also sustained minor damage.

CCTV footage from a nearby house shows a person moving across the top of the building while smoke was rising before jumping down to escape, further raising suspicion about the incident.

According to parish priest Fr. Antony Palathara, police have launched a detailed investigation into the fire.