Kuzhalmannam: A startup supported by IIT Palakkad has developed ‘Livo’, an app which will help farmers monitor crops from the comfort of their homes. The app, a creation of Revin Technosolutions, is expected to be a boon to the agricultural sector in multiple ways.

A major advantage of the app is the facility of giving suggestions to farmers during each stage of cultivation. From advice on the crops suitable for the respective field, based on soil-testing reports, to instructions at the time of harvest, the app serves as a comprehensive guide to farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The creators of the app said that their aim is to ensure a sustainable crop, income and profit for farmers. The app is designed to provide suggestions and solutions to farmers on issues related to the weather, pest-control and application of fertilizers.

Additionally, by uploading photos of their crop on the app, the farmers will be able to learn about a number of problems affecting plants, ranging from nutrient deficiency to various diseases, and the necessary remedies. Similarly, alerts and forecasts related to rainfall will help farmers take precautionary measures while sowing and harvesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers can also seek solutions to other challenges during the cultivation process by contacting the ‘voice assistant’ on the app in their regional language. This facility is enabled with AI-assisted technology.

A one-week free trial and training programme to make farmers familiar with the app began at Mandampara ‘padasekharam’ (paddy field) in Kuthanur panchayat on Friday. Those who spoke at the event included Kuthanur Agricultural Officer T Aswin, CEO of Revin Technosolutions Sree Hari, Allen Sebastian, Arathy, Anugraha Paul, panchayat member Soudamini Arumughan, Padasekhara Samithy secretary K Kannan, R Ragesh, V Kittu, C Narayanan Kutty, Ussanar Moochikkal, Vinod Kumar and A Unnikrishnan.