Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has extended the validity of orders allowing controlled culling of wild boars that stray into human settlements and cause damage to life, property and crops by another year.

According to a recent order issued by the state Forest Department, the current guidelines permitting the killing of wild boars under specified conditions will remain in force for one more year from May 28, 2026.

The extension follows a recommendation from the Chief Wildlife Warden, who cited the continued presence of the animals in several parts of the state and the need to address threats posed to human life and agriculture.

Under the order, if complaints are received from the public, the Honorary Wildlife Warden or an authorised officer of the respective local self-government institution can grant permission to hunt or arrange the killing of wild boars that enter residential areas and cause damage.

The government had earlier delegated certain powers of the Chief Wildlife Warden to Honorary Wildlife Wardens and other authorised officials to tackle the issue.

The order further states that the matter must be reviewed by the government every three months, with the Chief Wildlife Warden initiating the review process.

Additionally, details of wild boars culled under the order have to be submitted every month by the concerned local self-government institutions to the nearest Range Forest Office.

The earlier orders related to the issue are scheduled to expire on May 27, 2026, leading the government to extend their validity, considering the current situation in the state.