Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday emphasised that women's progress is the progress of society and said this vision must guide the state's collective path forward.

Extending his greetings on International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said Kerala honours the historic struggles of women for equality, dignity and justice, and continues to pursue people-centred policies that strengthen women's empowerment and social justice.

"Women's progress is the progress of society, and it must guide our collective path forward. Kerala continues to advance people-centred policies that strengthen women's empowerment and social justice, from establishing the country's first dedicated Department for Women and Children to introducing gender budgeting," he said in a post on X.

Vijayan also urged people to renew their resolve to build a society where women can live without fear, pursue their dreams with confidence, and participate fully in every sphere of life.