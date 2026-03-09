Four people died after two bikes collided near Nedumangad here. The deceased are Rajesh (21), Binoy (20), Sreelal (28) and Abhinav (21), all residents of Uzhamalakkal near Nedumangad.

Police said the accident occurred at around 10.45 pm on Sunday at Kulappada on the Nedumangad–Aryanad road. Rajesh and Binoy were travelling on one motorcycle, while Sreelal and Abhinav were riding the other.

The two bikes collided head-on, throwing all four riders onto the road and leaving them with severe injuries. Residents rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, but all four later succumbed to their injuries, police said. Aryanad Police have registered a case in connection with the accident. Officials said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem examination.