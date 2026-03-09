Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam Coastal Police have registered a case against the captain of the Panama-registered ship 'Solis' for allegedly ramming into a fishing boat off the Kanyakumari coast on Saturday afternoon.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm in the Arabian Sea, about 70 nautical miles from Vizhinjam and 53 nautical miles from Colachel in Tamil Nadu. The fishing trawler, 'St Joseph', owned by Rajesh Mathew from Kollam, sank after the collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 11 fishermen on board: Vasudev Das (42), Viplav Das (32), Rippon Das (38), Vikram Das (24), Vimal Das (48), Badal Das (23) and Lakhman Das (45), all from West Bengal, and Vinod (34), Johnson (47), Benedict (43) and Baiju (38) from Tamil Nadu.

Nine of them were rescued with injuries, while two fishermen, Badal Das (23) and Lakhman Das (45), both natives of West Bengal, are missing. Baiju (38), the skipper of the boat, sustained a spinal injury, while another fisherman, Vimal Das (48), suffered serious injuries. The others also sustained minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, Rajesh Mathew, said that the collision caused the boat to sink, resulting in injuries to the fishermen and a financial loss of around ₹1.5 crore.

The case is registered under sections 282 (rash or negligent navigation of a vessel ), 125(a) (penalises anyone who carelessly endangers human life or safety), 125(b), and 324 ( intentionally causing wrongful loss or damage to public or private property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for navigating the vessel in a negligent manner that endangered human life.