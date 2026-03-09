Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday issued a public apology to Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who had recently come under scrutiny for his remarks towards CPM Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq during a visit to the Wayanad township project for landslide survivors.

Mammootty was caught in the controversy after he was heard asking Rafeeq to move away, as it was a personal visit. “The people will think I came as your man,” he said, indicating that the visit was personal and that he did not want it to be seen as a party programme.

The controversy took an ugly turn after CPM cyber handles attacked him. Social media handles supporting CPM rallied behind Rafeeq, while Mammootty’s fans hit back at party leaders, accusing them of lacking dignity. Several pro-Congress cyber handles also joined the debate, intensifying the online exchange.

"If the Malayalam super star had suffered any mental distress due to the social media campaign, especially if it was caused by those linked to CPM, I would like to apologise to him publicly," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said that Mammootty, who has undertaken several social service activities, had visited the township out of his personal desire. However, he pointed out that certain people in the state who have the habit of turning everything into controversy have done so here as well.

The CM said that Mammootty had made the remarks privately, intending to avert such possible controversies. However, he claimed that those walking around with cameras on their bodies have recorded the same and turned it into a dispute, leading to the attacks unleashed on him.

In an attempt to defuse the controversy, Rafeeq had earlier said the actor had personally spoken to him and clarified the matter, urging that the issue not escalate further. “As public workers, it is always our practice to receive visitors who come to the township when we are present there. However, I understand that he was pointing out that this might be interpreted differently,” he said. Rafeeq said Mammootty personally called him and clarified the matter.