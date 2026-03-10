Calling the nine-year-old girl Vinodhini a victim of serious medical negligence in a Government hospital, the High Court has directed the state government to formulate an appropriate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the treatment of fracture injuries in cases involving children.

Vinodhini, a resident of Palakkad, had her arm amputated following a botched-up procedure for fracture management at Palakkad District Hospital. The case of medical negligence ballooned into a major row and the government was forced to take punitive action against the doctors responsible. In an order issued by the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Syam Kumar V M, the court directed the government to strictly implement the SOP, bearing in mind that children are national assets.

The HC has also directed the government to ensure that the child is provided with all necessary medical assistance free of cost and free education up to the age of 21 years. "The government shall also ensure that the disability suffered by the child does not stand in the way of her securing employment in the future, as we are of the view that she is a victim of serious medical negligence in a government hospital," the order said.

The court issued the order while considering a petition filed by social activist P D Joseph. The government told the court that it has provided immediate financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for further treatment and for providing a prosthetic hand. Opposition leader had V D Satheesan intervened to sponsor funds to procure a prosthetic arm for Vinodhini. She returned to her school after months-long treatment and medical care on Monday.

An expert panel which probed the cause of medical negligence submitted a report to the government and it was decided to forward the matter to an Apex Committee. The government issued a communication in February to the Director of Health Services to initiate further proceedings for forwarding the matter to the Apex Committee.

The committee comprises the Director of Health Services (Convener), the Director of Medical Education, the Additional Director of Health Services (Vigilance), the Additional Director of Nursing Services/Deputy Director of Nursing Services, the Director General of Prosecution and the Joint Director of Nursing Education.