Wayanad: The death toll in the road accident at Koolivayal near Panamaram in Wayanad rose to three after a migrant labourer undergoing treatment succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The victim, Muhammed Yaseen (24), a native of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal, died while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The accident occurred on Monday when the car in which the victims were travelling collided with a KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus.

Yaseen had initially been admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College with serious head injuries and was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after his condition worsened. Two others- Renchu Mathew, a native of Kodenchery, and another migrant labourer from West Bengal, Abdul Ansari- were killed in the accident.

Renchu was a contractor, and the two migrant workers were his labourers. The trio had been travelling to Anjukunnu near Panamaram to inspect the progress of a house under construction.

The body of Abdul Ansari had already been taken to West Bengal, while the relatives of Muhammed Yaseen have reached Kozhikode to receive his body.