Kalpetta: Two people have died after a bus collided with a car at Coolivayal near Panamaram on Monday evening. One of the deceased has been identified as Renji Mathew (38), a native of Kodanchery, Kozhikode district, while the other was a migrant labourer who is yet to be identified.

Another migrant labourer was also injured in the accident, following which he has been admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavadi, the police said.

The bus was on its way to Mananthavadi, and the car was heading towards Kalpetta when the accident occurred.

Both the deceased were staff members of Evergreen Constructions, Kodanchery. The team was returning after inspecting the progress of a house under construction at Anchukunnu near Panamaram. 

Anilkumar, the driver at the KSRTC bus depot in Kalpetta, has also been injured in the accident. 

Renji is survived by wife Jiji, daughter Aliya.

