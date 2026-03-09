Palakkad: For the first time, two species of house martins- Asian, a winter migrant from the mountains of China and North Asia, and Western, which breeds across Northern Europe- were spotted darting across the skies of Silent Valley National Park. They are among 17 additional bird species recorded during a recent survey in this tropical rainforest in the Nilgiri Hills of the Western Ghats.

A bird survey- conducted by the Kerala Forest Department and the Malabar Natural History Society (MNHS) from March 6 to 8- recorded 192 species of birds in the forest in Palakkad district. The same survey in 2023 identified 175 species, according to Sathyan Meppayur, a birdwatcher who coordinated the survey. He attributed the increase in the number of species to the comprehensive survey conducted this time. "Last time we covered only around eight areas of the forest." This time, 85 bird watchers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala fanned out across 89.5 sq km of Silent Valley's core forest and 148 sq km of its buffer zone, said Sathyan.

White-bellied Blue Flycatcher.

Over three days, they visited all 21 forest camps, covering high-altitude areas and a range of habitats, from grasslands and shola forests in the highlands to evergreen, moist and dry deciduous forests. These diverse landscapes support exceptional wildlife, Sathyan said.

That wider coverage paid off. The survey also documented 20 bird species endemic to the Western Ghats, including the Nilgiri laughingthrush, black-and-orange flycatcher, white-bellied treepie, Nilgiri pipit, white-bellied blue flycatcher, and Nilgiri Sholakili- species found nowhere else in the world.

Nilgiri Laughingthrush.

Evidence of breeding activity was also recorded in around 11 species. These included birds such as the Sri Lankan frogmouth, Indian nightjar, bronzed drongo, Malabar trogon, crimson-backed sunbird, purple-rumped sunbird, Malabar grey hornbill, and Malabar imperial pigeon.

Some locations stood out for their bird diversity. The Anavaayi camp recorded the highest number of species (95), followed closely by Thathengalam (94), Uppukandam (93) and Keeripara (92). Observers also reported a rich diversity of raptors, including nocturnal hunters such as owls and nightjars. Over the years, birdwatchers have spotted 220 different species of birds in Silent Valley.

Nilgiri blue robin.

The survey camp was inaugurated by Silent Valley National Park Wildlife Warden G Harikrishnan Nair. The survey was coordinated by Assistant Wildlife Warden V S Vishnu, Deputy Range Forest Officer K E Bijumon, and representatives of the Malabar Natural History Society, including Dr Jafer Palot, Sathyan Meppayur and Naveenlal Payyeri.

Asian House Martin.

Birdwatchers said the next major count planned by the society will take place at Aralam Farm in Kannur district, where bird surveys have been conducted for over 25 years. "Last time we counted 242 species at Aralam," Meppayur said.