Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday disqualified all the office-bearers of the SNDP Yogam, including General Secretary Vellappally Natesan.

The order was issued by Justice T R Ravi while considering a writ petition filed by SNDP Yogam Samrakshana Samithi. The petition filed by S Chandrasenan, Chairman of the Samithi and writer M K Sanu, prayed to the court to grant an order prohibiting SNDP Yogam and its functionaries from exercising any supervisory powers on unions and sakhas and its members and to appoint an administration to conduct the affairs of SNDP Yogam in the place of Board of Directors.

The petitioners had cited that SNDP was registered under the Companies Act and the office bearers had failed to file annual financial statements consecutively for three years, which was a grave violation of the act.

Earlier in February 2024, the Inspector General of Registration, Kerala rejected the request to disqualify the office bearers of the SNDP. The petition had cited non-submission of returns between 2013 and 2016. However, the IG, Registration flagged technical aspects in the contention and denied the petition to disqualify the office bearers.