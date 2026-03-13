Kochi: In a transformative move aimed at overhauling Central Kerala's transit landscape, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to extend the proposed Kochi New Bypass, also known as Angamaly-Kundannoor Greenfield Bypass, further south to Aroor. This extension, increasing the project's tentative length from the proposed 44.7km to 50 km, is designed to create a high-speed artery that links Angamaly directly into the under-construction Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway.

By bypassing the perennially choked Edappally-Angamaly and Edappally-Aroor sections, the project will allow commuters from North Kerala and Thrissur to transition seamlessly onto the elevated highway toward Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram and vice versa without ever touching Kochi's urban bottlenecks.

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The pivot toward a longer, wider highway was revealed following persistent follow-ups by Benny Behanan MP. In a formal response on February 26, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, informed the MP that the tender for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Angamaly-Aroor stretch has already been awarded.

This follows a similar confirmation by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Lok Sabha on February 5, where he stated that the project is currently at the pre-alignment approval stage and that the final implementation will be synchronised with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

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A new bridge over Vembanad Lake?

By extending the bypass to Aroor instead of terminating it at Nettoor, which lies south of Kundannur and is already densely packed with buildings, the NHAI aims to prevent traffic from being "dumped" into Kochi's city limits. According to NHAI sources, Kundannur is already heavily congested due to the presence of multiple connecting roads and surrounding developments.

"The original plan was to end the bypass at Kundannur, but officials later realised that vehicles would then be forced to use the already busy Kundannur-Aroor stretch. As a result, the agency is now exploring options to revise the alignment and extend the bypass up to Aroor. Whether a new bridge needs to be constructed will be finalised soon," said an NHAI source.

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This shift hints at a major engineering feat: a potential new, long-span bridge across the Vembanad Lake to connect the eastern parts of Ernakulam directly to the Aroor side. While the exact route remains under study, options include paths via Chottanikkara-Puthiyakavu-Kumbalam or Udayamperoor-Cheppanam-Panangad. Another possibility being weighed is ending the bypass at Kumbalam and utilising the existing Kumbalam-Aroor bridge infrastructure, a decision that will be finalised in the DPR.

The redesign isn't limited to length. A fresh traffic survey, mandated by the Ministry after original data was deemed outdated, has projected a massive surge in future vehicle volume. Consequently, the NHAI is upgrading the project from its original six-lane plan to a massive 8-lane expressway.

"There is a significant difference between the traffic volume projected in the earlier report and the present one, major changes will be required in the road design. The road will now be upgraded to eight lanes, and the final design will only be approved after a detailed analysis of the latest traffic survey report. This upgrade will necessitate a revision of the Right of Way (RoW) and additional land acquisition," an NHAI source explained the necessity of the upgrade.

The project saw a temporary setback when the previous 3A notification lapsed last August because the survey work was not completed. While 160 hectares had been surveyed, the remaining 21.5 hectares, consisting of difficult rocky terrain and river zones, stalled the process. With the new 50 km alignment and 8-lane requirement, a fresh 3A notification is mandatory. However, due to the upcoming elections, this notification is likely to be issued only after the polls conclude. Once the 3A is reissued, NHAI expects to complete the remaining surveys within two months and move swiftly toward the 3D notification for final acquisition.

The project, starting at Karayamparambu north of Angamaly and terminating at Aroor Junction, represents a critical link for the state. It ensures that the massive investment in the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway is fully utilised by providing it with a high-capacity feeder road that avoids the Edappally, Vyttila, and Kundannoor bottlenecks entirely.