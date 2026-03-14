Kochi: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has submitted a comprehensive feasibility study report to the central government on introducing water metro systems in several cities across the country, drawing on the experience gained from implementing the Kochi Water Metro project.

The studies were carried out following a request from the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in November last year, which asked KMRL to examine the feasibility of water metro projects in 18 locations in 11 states and two union territories across India. The reports have now been submitted to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

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KMRL said the studies were completed after extensive field visits, surveys and technical assessments conducted across the identified locations.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera said the initiative reflects the increasing attention being given to water-based public transport systems in urban mobility planning.

“The Kochi Water Metro has demonstrated that technology-driven water transport can function as a viable urban mobility solution. The submission of these feasibility reports marks the beginning of a larger national journey. KMRL is sharing its experience to help build a cleaner and more integrated water-based public transport ecosystem across the country,” he said.

Behera added that if entrusted with further project preparation and implementation in other cities, the organisation could potentially evolve into a centre of expertise in urban water mobility.

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Studies across 11 states and two union territories

The feasibility studies were conducted across 18 locations spanning 11 states and two union territories, covering different types of waterways such as rivers, canals, backwaters, coastal waters and port waters.

Cities where studies have been completed include Srinagar, Guwahati, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa, Mangaluru, Kollam, Alappuzha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Feasibility studies for Lakshadweep and Kolkata are currently underway.

The studies assess the potential for introducing modern electric boat-based water metro systems in different hydrological environments.

Proposed routes in Alappuzha

In Alappuzha district, the study examined eight potential routes, including KSRTC–Punnamada–Kainakary–Nattakom, KSRTC–Punnamada–Muhamma, Pathiramanal–Kumarakom–Cheeppunkal–Thanneermukkom Bund, Meenappally–Chennamkary–Mankombu, Mankombu–Kidangara, Muhamma–Pathiramanal–Kumarakom and KSRTC–Meenappally.

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The report estimates that operating services across 87.77 kilometres of waterways in Alappuzha would require 15 terminals and 61 electric boats.

For Kollam, the proposed system is estimated to require 35 boats and 15 terminals to operate across 34.85 kilometres of waterways.

DPR submitted for Mumbai

Apart from the feasibility studies, KMRL has also submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Government of Maharashtra for implementing a water metro system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The proposed network aims to connect key water bodies, including Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel and Karanja, along with Mumbai port waters and the city’s coastal stretch.

According to the DPR, the proposed system would cover nearly 250 kilometres of waterways and include 21 routes, 49 terminals and 207 boats.

KMRL secured the consultancy contract for the Mumbai project through an open tender floated by the Maharashtra government.

Officials said KMRL generated around ₹8 crore in consultancy revenue from the feasibility studies by using its existing technical teams while ensuring that other ongoing projects were not affected.

Conducting studies across diverse water environments, from inland rivers and canals to coastal waters and port areas, posed technical challenges, KMRL said.

Sources also said that, similar to the role played by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in the development of metro rail systems across India, KMRL is positioning itself to contribute to the development of water-based urban transport projects in the future.