Chelannur: A two-acre farm near the aqueduct at Muthuvattuthazham has yielded a bumper harvest of watermelons, with farmer Manoj Urulattu successfully cultivating a variety of red, orange and yellow watermelons using a micro irrigation system.

Manoj was also assisted by Vineesh and Vikas in managing the farm. In addition to watermelon, crops such as sweet melon, shamam, beans, cucumber, okra, spinach and golden melon are also being cultivated on the land.

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The harvesting was inaugurated by M K Raghavan, Member of Parliament. Panchayat president M Swapna presided over the function. P Bindu, M K Rajendran, standing committee chairpersons P Ismail and Jeena Nambittil, ward member T P Anwar, and others including C P Subhash, K P Ratnakaran and E M Prakashan also spoke on the occasion. Agricultural officers P K Jijisha and M M Jasla, along with agricultural assistants K K Jaisal and M Shanthi, were also present.