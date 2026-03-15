Idukki: A man was stabbed to death at Thookkupalam near Nedumkandam here on Sunday evening. The deceased is Ratheesh C Nair (39), an autorickshaw driver and a native of Thookkupalam, residing at Block No. 924.

Police have taken his maternal cousin - Anoop Viswanathan (41), into custody in connection with the murder. He is a native of Kallumelkkal in Thookkupalam.

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The incident occurred around 6.45 pm. Police said Ratheesh was sitting in his autorickshaw at Thookkupalam when Anoop allegedly attacked him with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him.

Though Ratheesh was rushed to a private hospital in Nedumkandam, he succumbed to his injuries.

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Two persons — Sanal (40) and Sanju (28), both natives of Thookkupalam — who attempted to stop the assailant also sustained injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital.

According to police, a family quarrel led to the murder. Nedumkandam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.