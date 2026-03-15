Man stabbed to death in Idukki, cousin held
Two persons injured while blocking the attack on the deceased.
Two persons injured while blocking the attack on the deceased.
Two persons injured while blocking the attack on the deceased.
Idukki: A man was stabbed to death at Thookkupalam near Nedumkandam here on Sunday evening. The deceased is Ratheesh C Nair (39), an autorickshaw driver and a native of Thookkupalam, residing at Block No. 924.
Police have taken his maternal cousin - Anoop Viswanathan (41), into custody in connection with the murder. He is a native of Kallumelkkal in Thookkupalam.
The incident occurred around 6.45 pm. Police said Ratheesh was sitting in his autorickshaw at Thookkupalam when Anoop allegedly attacked him with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him.
Though Ratheesh was rushed to a private hospital in Nedumkandam, he succumbed to his injuries.
Two persons — Sanal (40) and Sanju (28), both natives of Thookkupalam — who attempted to stop the assailant also sustained injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital.
According to police, a family quarrel led to the murder. Nedumkandam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.