Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, CPM State Secretary M V Govindan opens up about the party’s plans and political outlook in a conversation with the Malayala Manorama editorial board in Thiruvananthapuram

During the interview, Govindan expressed confidence that the Left government would return to power for a third consecutive term, with Pinarayi Vijayan continuing as Chief Minister. “There are capable leaders in the party’s second and third tiers as well. But let the first-tier run its full course, and only then can we look to the next level,” he says. Excerpts from the interview.…

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: While the two-term limit was strictly enforced in the last election, it has been relaxed this time, allowing many sitting MLAs to contest. Does this indicate less confidence than in 2021?

A: Actually, it’s because our confidence has increased. Our MLAs enjoy strong acceptance in their constituencies. They have led many development initiatives, including those under KIIFBI. That said, the two-term principle still generally applies.

Q: Was relaxing the limit a way to address any anti-government sentiment that might exist?

A: There’s no anti-government sentiment. Sunil Kanagolu himself has already made that clear.

Q: "If everything done so far is enough to win votes, why announce some major initiatives at the last minute? Won’t the next government have to bear the burden?

A: This government has fulfilled what it promised, taking on a heavy burden to do so. Any load from the latest announcements will be borne by the next LDF government

Q: Rahul Gandhi, too, has made major announcements, like free bus travel for women, hasn’t he?

A: Does Congress ever actually implement what it promises? So far, their election manifesto has been nothing more than a collection of promises that cannot be fulfilled. What has happened after they set out to build houses in Wayanad?

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: There have been allegations that the martyr fund in Payyannur was misappropriated. How do you respond to that?

A: We keep meticulous records of all funds collected, and anyone who misuses them will be expelled from the party. In Payyannur, instructions have been given to publicly account for every contribution to the martyr fund.

Q: With some leaders leaving the party en masse during this election season, how do you view this trend?

A: Those are all local issues specific to certain areas.. Some individuals are taking opportunistic stances.

Q: When you said G Sudhakaran was ‘not being given any consideration,’ wasn’t your laughter that accompanied it seen as carrying a hint of mockery?

A: There was nothing mocking in it. That’s just how it may have seemed. It was the media that portrayed the party’s position as mocking. What’s wrong with me laughing? I have no intention of changing my style.

Q: Allegations have emerged that leaders over 75 are being unfairly removed and that the term limit is being applied in a discriminatory manner. What’s your response?

A: Those asked to step down due to age were requested to continue working at their respective district centers, and the same applied to Sudhakaran. Leaders like S Ramachandran Pillai continue to work here even after stepping down from the Politburo due to age limits. And hasn’t Sudhakaran contested seven or eight times?

ADVERTISEMENT

Q: Do you feel the LDF lost ground among minority communities in the local body elections? Have you been able to regain it?

A: False claims are being spread among minority communities that Pinarayi Vijayan is even responsible for introducing SIR. In the local body elections, the LDF received ten lakh votes in Malappuram alone. If all Muslims had opposed us, could we have achieved that? We could also maintain some influence among Christian communities, though a significant portion of them are politically aligned with the UDF.

Q: Has the party backtracked from its earlier stance on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue? Do you regret forming the Women’s Wall or setting up the Renaissance Committee?

A: We have stood with the devotees all along. Matters of faith should be handled by the devotees themselves, and in case of any wrongdoing, the courts should examine them. The views of religious scholars and social reformers should also be considered. That remains our stance. We have never felt that the Women’s Wall or the Renaissance Committee was unnecessary.

Q: The opposition says that their leader got a warm reception even in CPM strongholds during his statewide tour. Is this why Satheesan is coming under attack?

A: Satheesan was indeed holding a rally based on falsehoods, and we continue to point out those lies even now. None of us is attacking him. The fact that they have not announced a Chief Ministerial candidate isn’t about ideals, but due to internal disputes. KC Venugopal’s decision not to contest comes from his certainty that he cannot secure power.

Q: The government is being criticised for spending crores on PR programs while simultaneously claiming a shortage of funds. What’s your response?

A: Has this government ever withheld any development project by claiming it had no money? People also need to be informed about the development initiatives that have been carried out. We recognised this communication gap during the Lok Sabha and local body elections.