Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out at the surgical ICU on the first floor of the multi-speciality block of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Tuesday. Patients were immediately evacuated after the fire was spotted. Medical college authorities said the fire originated from one of the ICU ventilators.

Hospital staff immediately cut off the oxygen supply and brought the blaze under control after noticing the fire. The fire was doused by the hospital staff using DCP (Dry Chemical Powder) fire extinguishers. A fire and rescue official said that 33 ICU patients were transferred to other wards.

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Medical college officials said that everybody was safe.

"Wards 7 and 8 are equipped to be converted as ICUs. Patients are being shifted there. Surgery has been halted following the fire outbreak. There are no casualties; all patients were safely evacuated," authorities told reporters.

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Bystanders and eyewitnesses said that they saw smoke engulfing the unit and they were panicked. "Glass doors were smashed open during the evacuation. We were worried for the safety of our relatives who were admitted to the ICU. We have been told that all of them have been shifted," said one of the bystanders.

The incident was reported at around 9.15 am. Visuals from the scene showed patients being stretchered out of the ICU to other wards. The staff were also seen transporting the ICU equipment from the block to set up units in other wards.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire force personnel said they suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire.

In May 2025, over 200 patients had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at the casualty ward of Kozhikode Medical College. The Health Department had initiated a fire safety audit following this incident.