Southern Railway has informed the Kerala High Court that steps are being taken in coordination with the state government to expedite the Angamaly–Erumeli Sabarimala railway project. An affidavit to this effect was filed by the Deputy Chief Engineer-II (Construction), Southern Railway, as per the court's directive on February 4.

The affidavit noted that the Kerala government has conveyed its willingness to bear 50 per cent of the project cost, estimated at ₹3,800.9 crore, with financial assistance from KIIFB.

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According to the submission, the state has started the preliminary steps for land acquisition, including setting up special units and conducting surveys. After the acquisition, the land will be handed over to the Railways.

As per the proposal, about 152.05 hectares of land will be acquired in Aluva, Kunnathunad, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha taluks in Ernakulam district. In Kottayam district, 119.86 hectares will be acquired in Meenachil and Kanjirappally taluks, while 33.77 hectares have been earmarked in Thodupuzha taluk of Idukki district.

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The Railways has also directed officials to share the approved alignment and detailed project maps with the state authorities.

The decision to resume construction comes after a delay of nearly 25 years, following a meeting between State Minister for Railways V Abdurahiman and senior officials. Similarly, the Cabinet had approved the state bearing 50 per cent of the cost through KIIFB. The proposed 110-km railway line is expected to improve connectivity between Angamaly and towns such as Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha and Pala, while providing a safer and more convenient travel option for Sabarimala pilgrims.