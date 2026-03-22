If LDF seeks votes banking on development claims, a bridge, once envisioned by K M Mani, has become a symbol of stalled development and a flashpoint for political blame game in Kerala's Pala constituency.

Nearly 13 years after it was launched, the project remains incomplete. Built on pillars parallel to the Meenachil river, the bridge stands disconnected- without links to the main roads it was meant to decongest.

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Proposed in 2013 by then Finance Minister K M Mani, the project aimed to ease traffic congestion in Pala town by connecting Kottaramattom and Lalam through a riverside road. The elevated stretch was designed to run parallel to the river, beginning near RV Park and ending near the private bus stand in Kottaramattom.

While nearly 90 per cent of the construction has been completed, the project lacks its most critical components- its entry and exit points. As a result, the road remains a standalone structure.

A mid-project change in alignment further complicated matters, bringing the property of Hotel Komalam into the middle. When land acquisition began, the property of Hotel Komalam was not part of the initial alignment. Nearby buildings identified for acquisition were vacated and compensated.

Hotel Komalam seen from the Lalam road. The area close to the hotel are covered using tin sheets during construction of the bridge. Photo: Onmanorama

"But when the alignment changed, our land was suddenly included. Officials claimed it was revenue land and tried to take it over," said Prakash S, the hotel's owner.

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According to local shop owner Martin Vayampothanal, the issue escalated after the realignment. "At first, their land was not included. Later, things changed, and confusion began over ownership and compensation," he said.

Amid the controversy, K M Mani intervened and assured the family that they would receive fair compensation. However, his demise soon after, on April 2019, left the issue unresolved.

Legal battle and stalled hopes

Following Mani's death, officials continued to assert that the land belonged to the government, even as the owners demanded fair compensation.

The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the project. With no resolution in sight, the family approached the High Court, seeking fair compensation.

The river-view bridge as seen from inside Hotel Komalam. Photo: Special Arrangement

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In 2023, the court ruled that the land could only be acquired after providing compensation acceptable to the owners. However, it did not say anything about the compensation. Prakash alleged that the amount then offered was far below market value.

"This hotel is our livelihood. We are not against the project. But we need fair compensation so we can relocate and repay our debts," Prakash said.

The stalled project has left the hotel in a precarious condition. Just five metres from the building, the elevated road looms over a structure that has deteriorated over time. "Look at this portion- it's damaged and could collapse at any moment. I can't even carry out repairs," Prakash said, pointing to a crumbling section of the kitchen.

The uncertainty has frozen both business and future plans. Renovation is impossible, and relocation is impossible without compensation.

The political blame game

What began as an infrastructure project has now turned into a major political talking point in Pala.

Leaders of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) are keen to place the blame on sitting MLA Mani C Kappan, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) has accused the Kerala Congress (M) and its candidate Jose K Mani of failing to push the project forward. BJP candidate Shone George and his supporters, meanwhile, see this as an opportunity to target both fronts.

The entrance to the bridge, where construction has been stalled due to a land-acquisition dispute with Komalam hotel. Photo: Onmanorama

"Before the case reached court, the issue could have been resolved. Kappan had time to talk to the owners and agree for a fair compensation. He did not do that and that delay stalled the project," said Youth Front (M) Pala constituency president Thomasukutty Varikkel.

However, the UDF camp offers a different view. Congress leaders,Onmanorama spoke to, said the current government has done little to revive the project, even after the court directed that fair compensation be provided. "The LDF has been in power for years. Why was no compensation finalised? Why didn't the concerned departments act?" said a Congress-affiliated trader in Pala, who declined to be named.

KCM leaders counter that the matter being in court limited the government's ability to intervene.

However, among the residents, frustration cuts across political lines. Many believe development in Pala has slowed since K M Mani's death and they believe the government has done nothing. "This project stalled because the government did nothing," said Shaji, an autorickshaw driver.

Martin Vayampothanal echoed the sentiment. "The government could have easily solved the issue. I have seen the efforts made by Kappan to resolve the matter. But compensation has to come from the government. Jose K Mani was part of the government and he was also an MP. Then why is this project still a dream even after 10 years of LDF rule," he asked.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters blame both fronts for stalling development in the state. Pointing to the Lalam bridge and other bypass projects that failed to materialise, they say the river view road will become a reality only if there is a political change.

No progress in near future

The road work is being carried out by the Roads section of the Public Works Department (PWD), Kottayam. The total length of the project is 1.09 km, and it was estimated at ₹47.5 crore. The project was aimed at easing traffic congestion in Pala town by enabling a one-way route for vehicles from Lalam to Kottaramattom.

A PWD official said that the files related to compensation for the owners of Hotel Komalam have been submitted to the government and are awaiting sanction from the relevant authorities. "Now, it will happen only after the election," the official added.

According to the official, the project was stalled after revenue authorities mistakenly marked the hotel’s land as government property. "Once the issue reached the court, the project came to a halt," the official said.