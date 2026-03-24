Near a quiet junction at Chengalam in Puthuppally constituency, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen, son of late Congress leader Oommen Chandy begins his election campaign on a hybrid cycle. He pedals on, wearing a custom-made white t-shirt emblazoned with smiling pictures of himself and his father.

It's early morning, the air is not nippy, beads of sweat trickle down his forehead as he pauses to chat with the residents. Chandy Oommen, who won the Puthuppally by poll in 2023 with a record margin is grabbing eyeballs with his silent campaign this year.

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There are no towering cut-outs, no rows of flex banners plastered across compound walls, and no loud campaign convoys blaring songs through the early morning air. In a constituency where elections have traditionally unfolded amid heavy visual publicity, his campaign feels markedly different.

Chandy Oommen, MLA and UDF candidate, during his morning campaign in Akalakunnam. Photo: Onmanorama

The subdued atmosphere is the result of a deliberate choice. Chandy Oommen says he has opted for what he calls a green campaign, consciously avoiding the banners and flex boards that have long been synonymous with Kerala's election culture.

"With a war and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Middle East, I do not believe this is the time for a lavish election while our people are suffering there," he says. He also points to his financial priorities. "I am not in a position to spend heavily on campaigning. I am currently building 100 houses for people in my constituency, and 50 have already been completed. Naturally, that limits how much I can spend on an extravagant campaign. Whatever funds I receive, I would rather use them to build homes."

The contrasting campaigns become evident at major intersections. Posters and flex boards of his main rival, CPI(M) candidate KM Radhakrishnan, line several stretches of the road. Other candidates, too, have left their imprint on electric posts and compound walls. Yet there is not a single banner announcing Chandy Oommen's presence. His campaign arrives not with loudspeakers or a convoy of vehicles, but quietly, on two wheels.

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His aides explain that the vehicle was not purchased specifically for campaigning but out of personal interest. The MLA himself echoes that sentiment.

Chandy Oommen waves to a child during his campaign. Photo: Onmanorama

"This is simply convenient for me. Riding a cycle is not about creating a legacy or seeking publicity. I have work to do, and this makes it easier," he says. "During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I walked barefoot because that felt convenient at the time. Now I am using the cycle for the same reason. It allows me to stay active while also carrying out my work."

He adds that the cycle also helps him overcome the limitations he experienced during the previous campaign. "I enjoy walking because it allows me to meet and speak directly with people. During the by-elections, I covered much of the constituency on foot, but the pace became a challenge. This cycle can go up to 31 kilometres per hour, so in the mornings I am able to reach more people while still stopping to interact with them," he says.

The campaign route winds through the narrow roads of Akalakunnam, a largely rural area where houses stand close together and the day begins early. Children wait with their mothers for the school bus, shop shutters are just being raised, and the summer heat has yet to intensify. Chandy Oommen stops frequently, often at nearly every house along his path. He steps in to greet residents, speaks with the elderly, and spends a few moments with bedridden patients and young children.

Chandy Oommen greeting school children during his election campaign. Photo: Onmanorama

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In several homes, the response is immediate and warm. Residents step out to greet him, many addressing him by name. Some of the younger ones ask for selfies, which he obliges without hesitation.

The political context of Puthuppally continues to be shaped by the legacy of his father, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. In the 2023 by-election, Chandy Oommen secured a decisive victory with a margin exceeding 37,000 votes, significantly higher than his father's margin of around 9,000 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections. The constituency remains a traditional stronghold of the Congress, and the current election is widely seen as a test of whether that hold will continue.

Chandy Oommen also speaks openly about what he describes as institutional neglect of the constituency.

"The people of Puthuppally have been discriminated against by the Kerala government. Funds for development have not been allocated, which has effectively isolated the constituency from the rest of the state," he says. "In my view, this stems from political vengeance against my father, Oommen Chandy, and against the people here. When funds are withheld, it becomes easy to claim that no development is taking place."

Chandy Oommen arrives at Chengalam at 6:30 AM to kick off his morning campaign. Photo: Onmanorama

For him, the campaign message is also deeply personal. When asked about the advice he remembers most clearly from his father, his response is brief. "He always told me to stay with the people and to hurt no one," he says.

The absence of banners and loud campaign paraphernalia does not appear to have reduced recognition. As he cycles through the roads, people notice him almost instantly. Some wave from their courtyards; others step out onto the road to greet him.

Rahul, a member of his staff who has been working with him for two and a half years, says keeping pace with the MLA can be challenging. "He doesn't tire easily. It is usually us who struggle to keep up with him during his cycle rides," he says. Rahul also recalls the long stretch of road near Oommen Chandy's house. "I stay about eight kilometres away from Oommen Chandy sir's house, and there is not a single house along that stretch that he has not helped. That is the goodwill his son is receiving now. He hardly rests and just keeps going," he says.

From around 6.30 am to 8.30 am, the morning trail continues without a halt. Behind the MLA, his official car and a pickup truck carrying a few staff members follow at a measured distance. Much of the group walking or cycling alongside him, however, is made up of local residents who join in from different points along the route and drop off when they reach their own lanes or junctions.

At a small shop along the road, Kamalolbhavan, the owner, pauses from arranging his goods to speak about the political mood in the area. "Akalakunnam and Ayarkunnam have consistently voted for Oommen Chandy and now for Chandy Oommen. That trend is likely to continue, and we remain hopeful," he says.

Another resident in Akalakunnam expresses a similar sentiment, linking his support to continuity in leadership style. "People in this constituency are firmly behind Chandy Oommen. He follows the same path as Oommen Chandy sir, and that is why we support him. Even opposition parties recognise his presence, so a serious contest here seems unlikely," the resident says.

As the morning progresses, the sun climbs higher and the summer heat begins to assert itself, even in the shaded village roads. The pace of the campaign, however, remains unchanged. Chandy Oommen continues to stop at houses, exchange a few words, and move on.

By mid-morning, he finally pauses for a short break to have breakfast before resuming the day's schedule. The quiet, low-key trail of the early hours gives way to the busier pace of daytime campaigning.