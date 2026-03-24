Idukki: Five persons, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a loaded lorry lost control, rammed into a car ahead, and overturned down a roadside slope at Nellappara near Karinkunnam on the Thodupuzha–Pala route on Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as E K Sajeevan (54) of Kolani Elavumthadathil, Jimson John (53) of Thuruthipilly, Amayapra, Simi Jibin (33) of Ezhalloor, Binjumol Thomas of Chithirapuram, who were in the car and lorry driver Jayakumar, a native of Uthamapalayam.

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The accident occurred around 5.30 pm near the Nellappara Kurishupally curve. According to reports, the car, carrying employees of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, was on its way to Thodupuzha when a lorry transporting latex crashed into it from behind.

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to overturn and fall into the slope. However, a major tragedy was averted as the lorry did not fall on top of the car.

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The injured were immediately shifted to two private hospitals in Thodupuzha. Their conditions are reported to be non-serious.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Thodupuzha and Karinkunnam police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.