Kasaragod: A major fire broke out at a plastic collection unit near Kaithakkad town in Cheruvathur, Kasaragod, on Wednesday, triggering panic in the area. The fire broke out around 3 pm and spread rapidly within a short time, completely engulfing the unit. The facility, which employed 10 workers, was engaged in collecting and sorting plastic, paper, old footwear, bottles, cloth and scrap metal for recycling and transporting them out of the state, said its owner, U K Kunjabdulla.

"No one was injured, but stock worth around ₹2 crore was destroyed," he said. Residents rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts, but the blaze soon went out of control. One side of the factory borders a hill, while the other faces a residential area. Thick smoke spread across the area, and loud noises were heard as the fire engulfed plastic and other materials.

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Cheruvathur panchayat president Narayanan said the fire is now under control. "Initially, the blaze was widespread, but it has been contained to a small portion of the building. Fire and rescue personnel are at the scene dousing the flames," he said. With several houses located near the collection unit, firefighters took special precautions to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes, and residents were evacuated to safer locations. The Kaithakkad UP School is located nearby, but no students were inside due to the summer holidays, officials said.

The Kaithakkad UP School is located nearby. Photo: Special Arrangement

Four units of Fire and Rescue Services, including personnel from Thrikkaripur, Payyanur, Kasaragod and Cheemeni, are at the spot. Firefighters are drawing water from nearby sources as supplies run low, officials said. An earthmover was used to break open walls to access the site and douse the flames.

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The Fire and Rescue commanding officer said a firebreak has been created and the rear portion secured to prevent the flames from spreading towards the hill. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities suspect it could have been due to an electrical short circuit.