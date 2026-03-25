Kozhikode: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will not attend the UDF’s election campaign rally scheduled to be held in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening.

In his absence, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the rally and address the public meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources close to the party revealed that Rahul Gandhi will not be travelling to Kerala, as his mother, Sonia Gandhi, is hospitalised.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier scheduled to address a large gathering organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach around 5 PM. Senior leaders and representatives from the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are expected to attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

UDF candidates from various constituencies in northern Kerala are also expected to participate in the rally.

Sonia Gandhi has been undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi since Tuesday evening. According to sources, she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said.