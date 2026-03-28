Kochi: When V D Satheesan took over as Leader of the Opposition in 2021, he kicked off a controversy with a striking remark - 'We don't crawl around the premises of community leaders'.

It was not just rhetoric. The statement immediately provoked a sharp response from Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who reminded Satheesan that his political rise had relied on the very support structures he appeared to dismiss, even warning of consequences if he persisted.

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Years later, with the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, Satheesan has made yet another similar remark, this time risking friction with a different, but equally influential bloc: the Latin Catholic Church.

Amid reports of the church's displeasure over Ernakulam DCC president Mohammad Shiyas's candidature in Kochi, Satheesan earlier this week publicly told those claiming to control "vote banks" in the constituency to keep them to themselves - a remark that, while not explicitly naming the Church, left little doubt about its intended target.

Kochi: Where community arithmetic matters

Kochi is not just another constituency. The coastal seat is a traditional stronghold of the Latin Catholic Church, where community sentiment has historically shaped electoral outcomes.

For this election, both the Church and the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council have reportedly demanded that the UDF candidate from Kochi should be a representative of the community. Instead, the Congress leadership fielded Shiyas, a Satheesan loyalist, in a decision that was taken under strong influence by the opposition leader.

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This decision has triggered unease for layered reasons. While Shiyas is widely seen as a "street-fighter" who revitalised the district Congress unit, he does not belong to the Latin Catholic community, which many feel weakens representation in a constituency where identity has traditionally mattered. The concern deepens when viewed across the coastal belt. With another Muslim candidate, Shanimol Usman, contesting from neighbouring Aroor, sections of the church believe the UDF has overlooked Latin Catholic representation not just in Kochi.

Adding to this is the strength of the opponent. The LDF has fielded sitting MLA KJ Maxi, himself a Latin Catholic with longstanding personal ties to the clergy, a factor that could consolidate community support in his favour.

Sensing the growing discontent, Satheesan attempted outreach by reportedly meeting Bishop Antony Kattiparambil secretly. However, the meeting reportedly failed to secure the expected endorsement for Shiyas.

It was after this that Satheesan returned to his now-familiar line of defiance at Shiyas's election convention in Kochi and told those claiming to control "vote banks" to keep them to themselves.

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He also argued that Mohammed Shiyas, a leader who "works 24 hours a day" and has even picked up Satheesan's own habit of "scolding those who don't work", deserved the ticket based purely on merit. In a striking political turn, Satheesan also reframed Shiyas's legal troubles as a badge of activism, joking about the "number of pages" required to list his cases in election nomination papers. These include incidents like the 2024 Kothamangalam protest over a wild elephant attack and the 2025 Kaloor stadium episode, all presented as evidence of a leader constantly on the ground.

At its core, Satheesan's approach is ideological, an attempt to steer the UDF away from dependence on community endorsements. But it is an unfortunate truth that elections in Kerala are rarely decided by ideology alone.

Despite the state's strong secular self-image, community equations continue to play a decisive role. Political parties often engage in a delicate dance with community leaders, especially during elections. It is true that not every individual voter follows the direction of such leaders, but their positions can shape public sentiment and influence significant sections of the electorate.

In that context, antagonising a powerful community bloc in a closely contested seat like Kochi carries clear risks. Even a partial shift of Latin Catholic votes towards Maxi could alter the outcome.

Congress's counter-calculation

Yet, Congress believes the situation may not be entirely disadvantageous. Within party circles, there is a sense that visible pressure from the church could trigger a counter-consolidation among Hindu and Muslim voters in favour of the UDF. Kochi constituency includes the erstwhile Mattancherry constituency, which is a stronghold of the Muslim League.

This calculation is not without precedent. The controversy surrounding the selection of VK Minimol as Kochi mayor, widely perceived as a result of church intervention, had already created unease among sections of Congress supporters. Minimol herself later acknowledged at a KRLCC meeting that the church’s backing played a role in her elevation. Party insiders believe the mayor selection episode read with the current political and communal equations may now push non-Christian voters toward Shiyas.

There are also demographic factors at play. Regions like Mattancherry and Thoppumpady, which have a significant Muslim population, could provide a base of support for Shiyas. At the same time, his personal profile as an active and visible DCC president may appeal to voters beyond identity lines.

However, this is far from a one-sided contest. Maxi's decade-long engagement with multiple communities, including Muslims, has helped him build a broad network of support, making him a formidable challenger despite the Congress's calculations.

A pattern of confrontation

Satheesan's current stance is part of a broader political pattern. Early in January 2026, when talks were progressing on NSS-SNDP unity, both the heads, Sukumaran Nair and Vellappally Natesan, chastised Satheesan for having double standards in politics. The combative stand of the NSS and the SNDP gave the impression that they were in favour of the LDF, which prompted a quick damage-control mission from the UDF. Senior Congress leaders had paid unofficial visits to the NSS headquarters, reportedly to placate Sukumaran Nair.

As Kochi heads to the polls, this contest goes beyond a routine electoral fight. It is, in many ways, a test of Satheesan's political philosophy.

If Shiyas manages to win despite the friction with the Church, it would signal that a merit-driven, less community-dependent approach can succeed. But if he falls short, it will reinforce the enduring influence of community leadership in Kerala politics and give fresh ammunition to those Satheesan has challenged. Either way, Kochi's verdict will carry implications far beyond a single constituency.