Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Puthuppally in Kottayam district and addressed a gathering after attending a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Ranni, Pathanamthitta. Recalling former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Gandhi said he remembered how Chandy insisted on walking during the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite being unwell. "His funeral procession took 30 hours, and that tells you who he was," Gandhi said, adding that this was why he chose to campaign in Puthuppally for Chandy's son.

Highlighting issues faced by rubber farmers, Gandhi said Kerala accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's rubber production and described Kottayam as the "land of latex". He alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had failed to fulfil its promise of maintaining rubber prices (minimum support price) at ₹250 per kg, as stated in its 2016 manifesto. "In 2026, they are promising ₹200 when the current market price is around ₹220. We are not in the business of making false promises," he said.

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Gandhi said the first Cabinet of a UDF government would fix the price of rubber at ₹250 per kg, and added that the party's manifesto promises to raise it to ₹300 per kg. He said farmers and labourers form the foundation of the state and the country, and assured that their interests would be protected.

'LDF-BJP deal'

Reiterating his earlier allegation of a tacit understanding between the LDF and the BJP from the Pathanamthitta rally, Gandhi claimed that US authorities were aware of industrialist Gautam Adani's financial dealings and had filed cases against him. He alleged that such developments were being used to pressure the Narendra Modi government, and linked this to policy decisions in sectors such as agriculture and energy.

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"In the same way that Trump controls Modi, the Prime Minister controls Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," he said. Gandhi further claimed that while the Centre targets opposition leaders, no similar action is taken against the Kerala Chief Minister, alleging a political understanding between the BJP and the LDF. The Congress MP also sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring the Sabarimala gold scam, in which LDF leaders are facing charges. He declared that those who had looted Lord Ayyappa's gold would be punished when the UDF comes to power.

FCRA amendment concerns

Speaking on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendments, Gandhi said that only the RSS would be able to receive foreign funds, while other organisations would be restricted."The introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendment bill raised serious concerns. Suddenly, we noticed that an FCRA bill had been brought in. The interesting thing is that there is only one organisation that can get money from abroad. No other organisation can get money from abroad except the RSS," he alleged.

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He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could access foreign finances through industrialist Gautam Adani, while the RSS would benefit through the proposed FCRA norms. "What is special about the RSS that there are separate rules for them? They spread hatred and divide people. That is how the BJP functions," he said.

Free travel for women in KSRTC buses

Gandhi spoke about the guarantees announced by the Congress if it comes to power, including free KSRTC bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for college-going girl students. He said the Congress wants women to be active participants in Kerala's development. "In fact, we are looking forward to the day when we have a woman chief minister of Kerala," he said, drawing a loud response from the crowd. He also remarked that men were not clapping enough for the statement.

"We want women of Kerala to fulfil their dreams. Whatever they want to do, we want them to succeed," he said. He said the Congress would ensure that women have the freedom to go wherever they want and pursue the jobs they choose. "For this purpose, our guarantees include free travel for women in KSRTC buses," he said.