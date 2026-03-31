It was a huge relief for the parents when the Malayali students stuck in war-hit Iran made it home after days of uncertainty. As tension prevails in Iran, both the parents and students are worried about their future.

At least 12 Malayali medical students enrolled in the Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Iran were forced to return home amid escalating conflict in the region. According to Tarish Rahman, whose niece Afnan Sherin Ashraf from Erattupetta in Kottayam is among the students, 11 are in their first year and one is in the second year. All of them are currently in Kerala after leaving Iran due to safety concerns.

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Ten of them returned on January 22. Another first-year student, Muhammad Shahabas, and second-year student Sana Koormath Kolothiri returned in the following days. While they initially came back due to internal unrest, which began on December 28, 2025, the outbreak of war has prolonged their stay.

"Their parents have spent a huge amount on their education, but everything has now come to a standstill. The situation in Iran does not seem to be easing, and even if it does, there is no guarantee it will not escalate again. Parents are hesitant to send their children back under such risky circumstances," Rahman said.

Sana, a second-year MBBS student from Mepilaanil, Thenhipalam in Malappuram, is among those affected. Her father, Abdul Nazar, said the family is deeply distressed. "We chose Kerman University because students with high scores can study there at comparatively lower fees. Sana studied under the ICSE syllabus and scored well, which is why we enrolled her there," he said.

He added that although the university is about 1,100 km from Tehran and has not been directly affected by the war, concerns remain high. "During earlier unrest, she had one exam left, but network issues cut off communication. Though we contacted the embassy and authorities, we did not receive a positive response. We eventually arranged and paid for flight tickets ourselves," he said.

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Nazar said the university has postponed exams for international students until after Eid, while regular classes continue. "We sent her there hoping she would become a doctor, but everything is uncertain. We, parents, are planning to meet and decide the next steps, including approaching the government," he added.

The students were staying in a dormitory at Nevin 2, Shahid Beheshti 8, near Azadi Square in Kerman. Rahman alleged that no evacuation support was provided when tensions escalated. "If students return and the situation worsens again, communication could be cut off. We are considering sending a parent representative to Iran to speak to the authorities. The Indian government should intervene to ensure these students' education is not disrupted," he said.

Another student, 22-year-old Ayisha Febin from Tirur in Malappuram, returned after completing just over a year of her five-year course. Her father, Faizal MT, a farmer, said the family had invested heavily in her education. "The total course costs around ₹30 lakh despite the scholarship. We applied for a student loan but did not get it, so we used our savings," he said. He added that his daughter had been comfortable in Iran.

"She liked it there. It is safe for women. She and her friends used to study in parks in the evenings. She stayed in a dormitory, used university transport, and managed her food. People there are friendly towards Indians," he said.

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Ayisha, the eldest of four children, said she had scored 95% in her Plus Two exams and secured a scholarship at the university. "I went there with the aim of becoming a doctor. After completing my course, I planned to either work abroad or return to India. Now, I don't know what lies ahead," she said.

She recalled that during the unrest, movement was restricted. "The college and hostel allowed us out only at specified times. They were particularly protective of Indian students. But when the network went down, we couldn't contact our parents. Later, only outgoing international calls were allowed," she said.

"Our parents, who were worried, booked tickets for us to return. Around the same time, the war broke out. It also coincided with our one-month break, which we extended to two months with permission. We had online classes until the Iranian New Year, Nowruz. Now the college is asking us to return by April," she added.

With the university asking international students to resume classes from April 4, families remain undecided. "We are in a dilemma about whether to send her back," Faizal said.

The situation is further complicated by regulations in India. Under National Medical Commission (NMC) rules, MBBS students cannot transfer between universities or countries mid-course, and the entire programme must be completed at a single institution. The course must be at least 54 months long, excluding internship, and conducted entirely in English.

Graduates must also clear the National Exit Test (NEXT) or another screening test to practise in India, followed by a mandatory one-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

The NMC has also clarified that online medical education cannot replace clinical training. As per its March 18, 2026, clarification, students who complete any part of their course online due to disruptions must compensate through physical training. Those who fail to do so will have to undergo one to two years of clinical clerkship in India.

According to NORKA CEO, Ajith Kolassery, similar situations arose during the Russia-Ukraine conflict when Malayali students had to stop their studies midway. "But universities in those countries allowed students who had completed at least three years to transfer to institutions in CIS and Eastern European countries. In Iran, however, such transfers may be difficult. Ideally, if a university is asking international students to return, it indicates that the situation is considered safe. The conflict also appears to be short-term. If NORKA is approached, we can alert the Indian mission there about the plight of the 12 students. So far, we have not received any intimation," he said.

With no clarity on whether they can safely return to Iran or how they can continue their studies otherwise, the students and their families are grappling with an uncertain academic future.