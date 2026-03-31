The Manorama News–C Voter mega survey for the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls projects a clear advantage for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Alappuzha, estimating that it could win between six and eight seats in the district. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is projected to secure between one and three seats, while the NDA is unlikely to win any. In terms of vote share, the LDF is expected to see a decline of over 10 percentage points compared to the last election.

A significant portion of this erosion appears to benefit the NDA, which is projected to gain around 7 percentage points. The UDF, meanwhile, is likely to see only a marginal increase of about 0.7 percentage points in its vote share. Ambalappuzha has emerged as the hot seat in the district. Former CPM leader and minister G Sudhakaran, contesting as an independent with the support of the UDF, is projected to trail incumbent H Salam of the CPM by a narrow margin.

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Kuttanad is another hot seat, with sitting MLA Thomas K Thomas (NCP), Kerala Congress candidate Reji Cherian, and BDJS's Santosh Santhy in the fray. The survey predicts a tight contest between Reji Cherian and Thomas K Thomas in the constituency.

Manorama News C-Voter mega survey: Central Kerala results

The second part of the survey results released on Monday pointed to a mixed electoral landscape across central Kerala, with the LDF retaining strength in Palakkad and Thrissur and the UDF poised to dominate in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. The survey estimates that the UDF could win at least 33 of the 53 seats in central Kerala, with the LDF at 24 and the NDA at 1. A look at the hot seats also suggested a mix of clear leads and tight contests.

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The Manorama News C–Voter survey is one of the largest pre-poll opinion surveys conducted in Kerala so far, with participation from 89,693 respondents. The survey ensured representation across all 140 Assembly constituencies, regions, and demographic groups.

The sample for the opinion poll was collected between March 14 and 26. In addition, tracker and snap polls were conducted from December 1 to March 20. The survey was carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the World Association for Public Opinion Research (WAPOR) and the norms set by the Press Council of India.

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(Read Part 1 & 2 of Manorama News C Survey)