Idukki: A 48-year-old man was killed after a car lost control and overturned by the roadside on the Kattappana–Kuttikkanam hill highway on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Gopi (48), a resident of Vishnu Bhavan at Chappath, Karintharuvy Estate. The accident occurred around 3.30 pm near the Third Mile Eetti bend in Elappara.

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Vinod was travelling from Elappara in a car driven by his friend, Suneesh, when the vehicle went out of control. It first rammed into an embankment on the left side of the road, then crashed into a barrier on the opposite side before overturning by the roadside. The vehicle reportedly rolled multiple times.

Vinod sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Peerumedu Taluk Hospital, where he was declared dead. The car was extensively damaged in the crash, while the driver escaped unhurt.

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Vinod was a worker at the Karintharuvy Malankara Tea Estate. He is survived by his wife, Ambi Vinod, and children Vishnu Vinod and Vidya Vinod.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Peerumedu Taluk Hospital. Upputhara police have initiated further proceedings. The funeral will be held at 4 pm on Monday at his residence in Karintharuvy Sixth Mile.