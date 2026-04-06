Onmanorama poll meter tracks 12 closely-fought constituencies across different phases of campaign: Nemom, Manjeshwar, Palakkad, Kunnathunad, Pala, Kottarakkara, Peravoor, Thripunithura, Ambalappuzha, Taliparamba, Payyanur and Nattika. This is the final part on Palakkad, where Onmanorama captures emerging trends from ground-level feed. Click to read the first and second parts here.

Palakkad: With days left for polling, the contest in Palakkad has entered a decisive phase, with the UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody maintaining a slight edge over NDA’s Sobha Surendran. While the race remains tight, recent developments on the ground suggest a marginal advantage for the UDF camp.

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A key turning point came during Pisharody’s visit to Vadakkanthara, considered a BJP stronghold, where his campaign was briefly blocked by a group of BJP workers. The situation, however, turned in his favour as Pisharody handled the confrontation calmly, choosing restraint over escalation. The visuals and local response appear to have strengthened his image among neutral voters, projecting him as composed and approachable under pressure.

Though the BJP attempted to counter this momentum by raising allegations over Pisharody’s remarks in connection with a rape case, the narrative has not gained significant traction on the ground. Many voters view the issue as politically motivated, and it has not substantially dented Pisharody’s campaign so far.

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Across the constituency, Pisharody’s outreach continues to draw steady crowds, particularly in semi-urban and rural pockets. Backed by the strong organisational support of Shafi Parambil, the UDF campaign machinery remains active and visible. At the booth level, this coordination is cited by supporters as a major factor in the candidate’s momentum. Rahul Gandhi's expected visit to Palakkad on Monday is also to give a boost to the campaign of Pisharody

On the other hand, Sobha Surendran continues to garner strength in urban areas, with the BJP cadre actively campaigning following the Prime Minister’s earlier visit. However, the party still faces challenges in expanding its influence in panchayat regions, which could prove crucial in a close contest. Senior national leaders, such as Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will campaign for Sobha this week.

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The LDF, meanwhile, is focusing on consolidating its traditional vote base and improving its share in select pockets. While not seen as leading the race, its performance could influence the final outcome by impacting vote margins. The CPM district secretary, E N Suresh Babu, has raised a fresh allegation of an electoral understanding between the BJP and the Congress in the constituency.

At present, Palakkad appears headed for a close finish. Yet, with a calm campaign style, visible grassroots connect, and favourable public perception following recent events, Pisharody seems to have inched ahead—though only slightly—in a contest where every vote will count.

Click to read the first and second parts here.