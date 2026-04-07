Vaikom: At a time when residents of Chettimangalam are grappling with a severe drinking water shortage, the Kerala Water Authority has failed to repair a major pipeline burst near Ayyarkulangara Temple, letting vast quantities of precious water go to waste.

The pipe has been broken for over a week, yet no repairs have been carried out, leaving residents frustrated. Despite repeated phone calls and visits to the office, no action has been taken to fix the damaged section, with authorities continuing to cite the absence of contract workers as the reason for the prolonged delay.

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Even as the water supply remains disrupted, saline intrusion into rural waterbodies has further worsened the situation, turning well water brackish. Residents are now forced to purchase water for their basic household needs. Locals have warned that they will stage a protest if the authorities fail to repair the broken pipe immediately.