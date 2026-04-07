With the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 just around the corner, it is time for citizens to prepare for one of the most significant democratic exercises in the state. Whether you are a first-time voter or a seasoned elector, here is a comprehensive guide to the schedule, voting process and results.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Date and time

The Election Commission of India has announced the poll schedule for all 140 constituencies in Kerala. Voting will be held in a single phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling will take place on April 9, with booths open from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. Voters who are in the queue before 6.00 pm will be allowed to cast their vote.

Under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all eligible voters employed in any establishment must be given a paid holiday on polling day, with no wage deductions. Employers who violate this rule can face penalties, and the provision also applies to daily wage and casual workers.

Know Your Candidate

The Know Your Candidate App, developed by the Election Commission of India, helps voters access details about candidates contesting elections, particularly their criminal background, if any. Available on Android and iOS, the app allows users to search by candidate name or constituency and view information on pending cases, their status and the nature of offences.

How to vote: a step-by-step guide

If you are planning to exercise your franchise, follow these steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Check your name in the voter list

Before heading out, confirm your name in the electoral roll via the Chief Electoral Officer Kerala website or the National Voters Service Portal.

Use your EPIC (Voter ID) number to find your polling booth details.

2. Locate your polling booth

Your booth is usually a nearby school or government building. You can find the exact location on your Voter Information Slip or through the Voter Helpline App.

3. Carry a valid identity proof

The Voter Information Slip alone is not sufficient. Carry any one of the following:

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Driving Licence

Passport

MNREGA Job Card

ADVERTISEMENT

4. At the polling station

First polling officer verifies your name and ID

Second officer marks indelible ink and takes your signature/thumb impression

Third officer activates the Electronic Voting Machine

Casting your vote: Inside the voting compartment, press the button next to your chosen candidate’s symbol on the EVM. A beep confirms your vote, and a slip appears briefly in the VVPAT window.

New facilities for 2026

Home voting: Senior citizens aged 85+ and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% disability can opt for home voting through postal ballots.

Queue management: Use the Voter Helpline App to check real-time crowd status at select polling stations.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls

Election Commission of India has said that Exit Polls for the assembly elections of five states can neither be held nor disseminated from 7 am on April 9 till 6:30 pm on April 29.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 results

Counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026. Counting begins with postal ballots, including votes from senior citizens, PwD electors and essential service personnel at 8 am.

Counting will be conducted at designated centres under the supervision of returning officers. Voters can track real-time updates via the Voter Helpline App and official Election Commission platforms once counting begins.