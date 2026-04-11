The body of Sreenanda, a 15-year-old native of Palakkad who was found dead in a valley near Manikhyadhara waterfalls in Chikkamagaluru after being missing for four days, will be brought home on Saturday. She was reported missing around 5.30 pm on Tuesday during a 40-member family trip, including her parents, Ramesh and Rohini, natives of Kadambazhipuram.

Speaking to the media, Sreenanda’s uncle, Sasikumar, said that although the family initially had doubts surrounding her death, they suspect she might have fallen off the edge. He said she had previously crossed the heavy barricades when they were near the valley and was scolded for it, adding that she might have done so again.

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Her body was recovered from the valley following an extensive search by police and fire force personnel from both Palakkad and Chikkamagaluru. Inquest procedures were completed at the spot, and the body was retrieved in the presence of her father. After the post-mortem examination, it is being transported to her residence in Kadambazhipuram, Palakkad. “The ambulance carrying her body has reached Thamarassery Ghat road and is expected to reach Kadambazhipuram at 10.30 am. After the funeral rites, the body will be cremated around 1 pm at Ivormadom, Pampady,” Sasikumar said.

Karnataka police had deployed around 60 search teams after a complaint was registered. In addition, 10 teams were sent to different states as part of the search operations. Her family had earlier raised concerns about how the body was found four days later, when the area had already been searched by police and rescue teams. A high-level special investigation team is continuing its probe into the incident.