Nadapuram: Frequent accidents in the Vishnumangalam river have raised alarm in the region, with deep waters and increasing footfall during the mid-summer vacation season turning the area into a safety concern.

A massive concrete bund constructed by the Kerala Water Authority to ensure uninterrupted pumping of drinking water to Vadakara and nearby areas has led to water being held back, creating significant depth in the river. However, following a series of fatal accidents, there has been a slight decline in the number of people jumping into these deep waters.

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Just days ago, three lives were lost in a nearby stretch of this water body, which is part of the Mayyazhipuzha. The most recent fatality at Vishnumangalam involved the father of Nadapuram panchayat president Safeera Moonnamkuni.

Though the Kerala Water Authority has prohibited bathing and washing near the bund, there are no warning boards in place. The riverbed near the Puliyavu area further adds to the risk. Beneath a narrow bridge, wide enough only for small vehicles, the water remains deep, attracting children and others who frequently visit the spot to bathe.