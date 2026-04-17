Idukki: A 26-year-old youth was stabbed to death, allegedly by his relative, during a family dispute at Kanjikuzhi in Idukki district.

The victim was identified as Rajan, son of Pappachan, a resident of Kallumalikayil house in Michael City, Churulippathal. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Thursday at Rajan’s residence. The accused, Anoop, who is Rajan’s father’s nephew, allegedly attacked him with a knife following a heated argument at the house.

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​Rajan, a daily wage worker, sustained fatal injuries in the attack. Anoop, who works at a chicken centre in Kanjikuzhi, fled the scene after the incident. He was taken into custody by the Kanjikuzhi police around 3 am on Friday.​

Preliminary reports suggest that the murder stemmed from a family dispute. Police have registered a case and are currently interrogating Anoop to ascertain the exact motive. The body has been shifted to the Idukki Medical College mortuary. After inquest procedures and post-mortem, the body will be handed over to relatives.

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Further investigation is underway.