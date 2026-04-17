As at least eight members of a leisure trip group from Malappuram died in a road accident at Valparai, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said instructions have been issued to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

“The government will extend all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased,” he said, expressing grief over the tragedy. “Their demise is an irreparable loss to the entire community. I share in the grief of the bereaved families and friends,” the Chief Minister wrote on Facebook.

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The accident occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday on the Valparai–Pollachi road in Tamil Nadu. The victims were mainly staff and family members from Parammal ALP School and GUP School at Paangu in Malappuram.

Meanwhile, the district administration has intensified rescue and relief operations on a war footing. Malappuram District Collector Dr Vinay Goyal contacted Coimbatore Collector Pawan Kumar G Giriyappanavar to ensure immediate assistance for those affected. Steps are being taken to bring the bodies of the deceased back home at the earliest, while enhanced medical care is being arranged for the injured, the district administration said in a press statement.

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A special team from Malappuram, led by Perinthalmanna Sub-Collector Sakshi Mohan, including revenue officials, a medical team headed by Junior Administrative Medical Officer Dr J Mathew, and police personnel, has reached Pollachi. Another team from Palakkad, comprising medical staff, the Additional District Magistrate, revenue officials, and police personnel, has also been deployed. These teams will oversee further proceedings.

The injured have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Pollachi and Coimbatore Medical College, where medical teams and critical care facilities have been arranged, the district administration said.