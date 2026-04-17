Malappuram: A remote village in Malappuram remains gripped by shock and grief on Friday evening after a pleasure trip of school teachers, non-teaching staff and their family members ended in a tragic accident at Valparai, claiming at least eight lives.

What began as a long-planned trip during the school holidays turned into an unimaginable tragedy for the close-knit community of Pangu.

The group, led by headmistress Ajitha of Parammal ALP School, had started their journey from the school premises around 4 am on Friday in a hired tempo traveller. It was meant to be a day of relaxation and bonding, away from routine.

Among those on the trip were teachers Ramla, Asha, Suhara and Majeed, along with the headmistress and their family members. The school’s cooking staff member, Sajitha, had joined the trip with her only son, Sahadhin. A lady teacher from a nearby Government UP School, who was a close friend of the group, had also joined them.

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“It was after days of planning that the group finalised Valparai as the destination. We have a total of eight teaching staff, but only five went for the trip. Since the van had more seats, they decided to take family members as well. Our cooking staff, Sajitha, joined with her only son,” said Ali K V, PTA president of the school.

The group had reached Chalakudy in Thrissur in the morning and continued their journey to Valparai via Athirappilly and Malakkappara, enjoying the scenic route. Throughout the day, they stayed connected with the rest of the school community. “They were enjoying the trip and kept sending videos and photos in the school WhatsApp group. Everyone was happy seeing those moments,” Ali recalled.

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“We never expected such tragic news,” he said. “We received information about the accident around 5 pm, when a group of Malayalis in Valparai informed some local people here. After that, we tried calling the teachers, but no one picked up. Then we contacted the police, and they asked us to immediately reach the government hospital in Pollachi.”

The van the group travelled. Photo: Special Arrangement.

As news spread, anxiety and fear took over the entire village. Families rushed to gather at the school premises, desperately seeking detailed information on the accident. “We still don’t have official confirmation about who has died or who is injured. We are on our way to Pollachi and expect to reach by around 10 pm,” Ali added, his voice heavy with concern.

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Local resident and former vice president of Kuruva Grama Panchayat, Abdurahman, said the entire village was in distress. “All the families of those who went on the trip are deeply worried. There is no clear information yet about the deceased or injured. People have gathered here at the school, trying to get updates,” he said.

He spoke about the personal anguish many are facing. “One of my friend’s daughters, who is very young, is part of the group. Her father is extremely worried. We have heard that the police have recorded the statement of the driver, who is a native of Tirurangadi. We are hoping to get a clear picture once the team from the school reaches Pollachi,” he added.

The accident occurred while the group was returning to Kerala via Pollachi after visiting Valparai. While descending the road, which has around 40 hairpin bends, the van reportedly lost control, crashed into a protective wall, and plunged down a deep gorge.