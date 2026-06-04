As part of Menstrual Hygiene Week and in observance of World Environment Day, HLL Lifecare Limited launched the #SwitchToVelvet campaign in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The programme aims to promote sustainable menstrual hygiene practices and encourage the adoption of menstrual cups as a safe, convenient and environmentally responsible menstrual hygiene option.

The campaign also provides women an opportunity to interact with healthcare professionals and clarify doubts regarding the safe and effective use of menstrual cups.

HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has been at the forefront of advancing reproductive health and menstrual hygiene solutions across the country.

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Through the #SwitchToVelvet campaign, HLL seeks to create awareness about menstrual cups as a long-term menstrual hygiene option while highlighting the importance of menstrual health and environmental sustainability.

"A menstrual cup can be reused for five years or more, significantly reducing the use of disposable sanitary products and the associated environmental burden. By encouraging sustainable menstrual practices, the campaign will contribute to both women's well-being and environmental conservation," an official HLL release said.

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The campaign was inaugurated at Kalyan Silks, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, where women employees participated in an interactive awareness session and received guidance from HLL's panel of doctors on the safe use and benefits of menstrual cups. Participants also had the opportunity to clarify doubts and gain practical insights into menstrual cup usage.

Velvet is HLL's menstrual cup brand. The first phase of the #SwitchToVelvet campaign will be implemented across Kerala, reaching women in workplaces, educational institutions and communities through awareness programmes and engagement activities.

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"Velvet offers a unique support system by providing users continued access to healthcare professionals, including gynaecologists, to address concerns and support an informed transition to menstrual cup usage," the HLL statement said.

The menstrual cups are manufactured at HLL's state-of-the-art Akkulam Factory in Thiruvananthapuram using high-quality medical-grade silicone. HLL has recently expanded the facility, increasing its annual menstrual cup production capacity to 5 million units, further strengthening its efforts to promote menstrual health, accessibility and sustainability across the country.