Key events in Kerala today: Anti-drugs campaign, class on elderly care, free medical camp on July 31
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Minister Ramesh Chennithala is involved in multiple events across Thiruvananthapuram, including a commemoration, a solidarity marathon conclusion, and a gathering for a school association.
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The article lists various cultural events happening in different cities, such as patriotic song competitions, painting exhibitions, musical offerings, and film screenings.
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There are several community and association-led events across the listed locations, including a protest declaration convention, an elderly care class, grievance redressal forums, and award ceremonies.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, TNG Hall: 3rd death anniversary commemoration of former Speaker and Minister Vakkam Purushothaman, with Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 10:00 am.
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: World Malayali Federation's Operation Toofan Solidarity Marathon conclusion, with Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 9:00 am.
- Akkulam MGM Central School: Kerala CBSE School Management Association's Operation Toofan gathering, with Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 11:00 am.
- Nalanthira St. John's Model Higher Secondary School: 'Freedom Melodies' patriotic song competition. 10:00 am.
- Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, Lalithakala Academy Gallery: 'Art to Heart' painting exhibition by a father and his two children. 10:00 am.
- Chala Sabhavathi Temple: Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha's musical offering, featuring Dr. P.B. Gangadharan. 6:00 pm.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board's Onam Khadi Sales Fair. 10:00 am.
- pmG OTC Hanuman Temple: Travancore Devaswom Board's Ramayana lecture series, with Dr. Asha Najeeb. 5:30 pm.
- Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, PCS Hall: Sethunath birthday celebration by the K.G. Sethunath Memorial Cultural Forum. 4:00 pm.
- Museum Auditorium: Acharya Film Society Award distribution. 4:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Caesar Palace Hotel: Inauguration of the Bus Operators' Association District Convention by K K Thomas, State President of the Bus Operators' Federation. 10:30 am.
- SPCS Hall: Inauguration of the District Protest Declaration Convention of Farmer Labour Organisations by K.N. Gopinath, All India Secretary of CITU. 4:00 pm.
- Chingavanam YMCA Hall: YMCA Women's Forum hosts a class on 'Elderly Care with Caution', led by Dr. Saramma John. 3:00 pm.
Kochi
- Ernakulam PWD Rest House: State Youth Commission District-level Grievance Redressal Forum. 11:00 am.
- Ernakulam Shiva Temple: Karkidaka Month Observances, featuring Sopana Sangeetham. 6:30 pm.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: KMEA College of Architecture's Annual Architectural Exhibition, 'Kescop-2026'. 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: 'Rafi Night-2026' musical evening presented by the Fort Kochi Mehboob Memorial Orchestra. 6:00 pm.
- Ernakulam DCC Office: Reception for UDF MLAs from the district. 3:00 pm.
- Vyttila Anugraha Hotel: Ernakulam Pouravedi's felicitation of distinguished personalities and award distribution, with MLA Uma Thomas. 5:00 pm.
- Kakkanad Vazhakkala Navanirman Silver Jubilee Hall: JCI Inter-School Chess Tournament, inaugurated by Minister Roji M John. 9:30 am.
Kozhikode
- Chelanur Ettarand Sreenarayana Mandiram: Free Ayurvedic medical camp and medicine distribution, jointly organised by Deepam Residents and Chelanur Govt. Ayurveda Dispensary AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre. 9:30 am.
- Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, near Civil Station: Kerala Sarvodaya Sangam Onam Khadi Fair 2026. 10:00 am.
- Anakulam Cultural Center: Film screening of 'Munroe Thuruthu' as part of UNESCO City of Literature initiatives. 2:30 pm.
- Thali Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Public condolence meeting on the demise of Rameshan Paleri. 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: Mohammed Rafi remembrance and a 'Rafi Night' led by Shaji Sundar, organised by Kozhikode Kala Samithi. Inaugurated by Deputy Mayor S Jayashree. 5:00 pm.
- Grand Auditorium: Mukhadar Congress Committee hosts Oommen Chandy remembrance and an award presentation to P Mammadkoya and M P Imbichahammed, with Ministers K Muraleedharan and T. Siddique. 6:00 pm.
- Hotel Malabar Palace: Installation of Rotary Calicut Cyber City office bearers, inaugurated by Rotary District Governor MV Mohandas Menon. 7:00 pm.
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