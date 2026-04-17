Malappuram: At least eight people from Malappuram were killed in a road accident at Valparai in Tamil Nadu on Friday afternoon after a minivan plunged off the road near hairpin bend 13.

The victims were part of a group from two nearby schools in Malappuram — Parammal ALP School at Paangu near Kolathur and GUP School, Paangu. The 16-member team included teachers, their family members, non-teaching staff, and the driver. The trip was organised by the staff of Parammal ALP School, with a colleague from GUP School joining them.

According to preliminary information, the group was returning from Pollachi when the accident happened around 4 pm. The vehicle is suspected to have lost control at hairpin bend 13 and plunged down to hairpin bend 11.

Among the deceased is Ajitha (54), headmistress of Parammal ALP School and a native of Pulamanthole.

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Others in the group included Ramla (52), Suhara (43), Asha (41), and Majeed (43), all teachers and natives of Paangu; Sajitha (45), the cooking staff; Naushad (39), the driver; and Rukhiya (39). Shakeela (37), a teacher at GUPS Paangu, was also part of the trip. The group included three children — Hisham (12), Shahadin (11), and Masneen (10).

The group involved in the Valparai accident. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Police said the identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed. Further details, including the exact cause of the accident, are under investigation.

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As the accident occurred along an isolated stretch of the Pollachi–Valparai road, there was a delay in local residents noticing the incident and alerting authorities. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Pollachi for treatment.