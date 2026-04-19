Idukki: Two persons, including a six-month-old infant, were killed and 10 others injured after a jeep lost control and plunged into a gorge at Narakakanam on Sunday evening. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Saramma (65), a native of Koothattukulam, and Niku (six months old) from Chemmanchi.

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The accident occurred around 6.30 pm when the jeep, carrying around 12 passengers, including children, was descending from St Thomas Mount, a nearby tourist destination. The group had visited the site after attending a wedding at Narakakanam. The vehicle veered off the road and fell nearly 50 feet into a gorge.

Those injured include Jolly, Salu, Eldhose, Juliet, Sajan, Jyothish, Jomal, Nihara, Chinnu and another Eldhose, all from Koothattukulam.

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Local residents rushed to the spot and helped with the rescue. The injured were taken to Idukki Medical College Hospital in private vehicles.

Three critically injured persons have been shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam, for advanced treatment. Authorities said their condition is critical.