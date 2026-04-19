Idukki: A man was killed, allegedly following a dispute with his friend that broke out during a drinking session in Idukki. The man has been identified as Rahul Sunny (33), a native of Vayalunkal in Irattaayar.

Police have taken into custody his friend Sajayan (32), a resident of Chakkakkanam in Irattaayar, in connection with the incident, which occurred around 11 pm on Saturday near Irattaayar in Kattappana. According to the police, the two friends were consuming alcohol at a secluded place near the town when an argument broke out, leading to a minor scuffle.

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During the altercation, Sajayan allegedly strangled Rahul using a cloth and dragged him along the road. Alerted by local residents, Kattappana police rushed to the spot and shifted Rahul to a private hospital in Kattappana. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. Police said Sajayan has claimed that he does not remember the incident, allegedly due to intoxication.