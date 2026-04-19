Kochi Metro Rail Limited has directed the Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Sahakarana Sangham Ltd (EJADCS) to remove around 30 unused e-autorickshaws from the premises of Kaloor Metro Station.

In a notice, KMRL asked the association to clear the vehicles from the station’s parking area by April 30. It warned that legal action would be initiated from May 1 if the directive is not followed.

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The move comes amid safety concerns and the spread of misleading claims on social media suggesting that the vehicles are owned by Kochi Metro. KMRL clarified that the e-autorickshaws are not part of its fleet.

Reiterating its focus on safety and proper regulation within metro premises, KMRL urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the directive.