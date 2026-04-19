Munnar: Just weeks after a tiger was captured and released, fresh panic has gripped parts of Munnar following another sighting of the big cat in broad daylight at a coffee estate.

A plantation worker, Kumar Kalidas, reported coming face-to-face with the tiger at the Coffee Store division in Thalayar Estate under Munnar panchayat on Saturday, around 12.30 pm. He managed to escape unhurt.

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According to Kumar, he had gone to work when he spotted the animal close to a water tank. The tiger was resting under a jamun tree and moved away in the opposite direction after noticing him.

Forest officials later confirmed the presence of the animal after fresh pugmarks were found in the area. Workers have also reported spotting remains of prey, including deer and wild buffalo, in nearby locations.

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The region has witnessed frequent tiger movement in recent months. Last week, two cows belonging to a local resident were killed, and more than 20 cattle have reportedly been lost in attacks across Coffee Store, Pampan Mala and Chattu Munnar over the past three months.

Following protests by plantation workers and political groups, the Forest Department had earlier set up a cage at Pampan Mala, where a tiger was trapped on March 31 and later released into the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

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The latest sighting has reignited concerns among residents, who are demanding immediate intervention from the Forest Department to capture the animal.