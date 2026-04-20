Malappuram: Preliminary findings by the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Department into the Valparai ghat road accident that claimed the lives of nine people from Pang in Malappuram indicate that driver negligence, rather than mechanical failure, was the likely cause of the tragedy.

An internal enquiry report prepared by the Pollachi unit of the MVD has been submitted to higher authorities, while a detailed investigation is still underway. Initial observations have ruled out “brake fading” as a contributing factor in the accident.

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Sasi Kumar, Motor Vehicle Inspector attached to the Pollachi Regional Transport Office (RTO), told Onmanorama that a detailed examination of the accident site and the vehicle found no evidence of sudden braking. “If there had been a brake failure, the driver could have used the handbrake, which typically leaves visible marks on the road. No such markings were found,” he said.

According to the official, the primary assessment suggests that the driver may have failed to negotiate a sharp curve properly. “It appears the driver did not account for the severity of the turn and may have taken it at speed, leading to a loss of control. Speeding at the curve could be a factor. At present, we have not found any other reason for the accident,” the inspector said. The inspector also pointed out that the van did not directly hit the barricade. If the vehicle had lost control due to brake failure before the curve, it would have crashed straight into the barricade, he added.

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The official also confirmed that no other vehicle was present in the vicinity at the time of the accident, ruling out the possibility of a collision or evasive manoeuvre leading to the crash.

Officials noted that the vehicle was extensively damaged, limiting the scope for a detailed technical evaluation. “We are relying largely on circumstantial evidence at this stage. A clearer picture may emerge after recording the driver’s statement,” the inspector added. The driver, Muhamed Fahis, who is among the injured, is currently undergoing treatment, and his statement is expected to be taken in the coming days.

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The inspector also said that, at present, there is no evidence to suggest that the school bus driver, rather than the van driver, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident

The accident occurred on Friday evening, around 5 pm, when a tempo traveller carrying teachers, school staff, and their family members on a leisure trip to Valparai plunged into a gorge along a ghat road.

Those who lost their lives include headmistress Ajitha; teachers Ramla, Suhara, Asha, Abdul Majeed, and Shakkeena; Majeed’s wife Rukiya; school staff member Sajitha; and Hisham, the son of Suhara. Four others, including the driver, sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Coimbatore and Pollachi.

There had been earlier allegations regarding the driver’s inexperience in handling ghat roads like Valparai. The MVD’s preliminary findings appear to support this concern, noting that Fahis had obtained his driving licence only three years ago.