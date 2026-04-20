Kozhikode: A controversy has erupted in Kozhikode after the United Democratic Front (UDF) alleged a conspiracy behind the opening of a room at JDT Institute in Vellimadukunnu, where polling-related materials were kept for the Perambra Assembly constituency.

A group of UDF workers, led by District Congress Committee president Praveen Kumar and UDF Kunnamangalam candidate M A Razaq Master, staged a protest in front of the institute on Monday. They alleged that the room was opened without adhering to proper procedures.

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UDF candidate from Perambra, Fathima Thahiliya, questioned the need to open any room in the strong room premises before the counting process. “I was informed about the opening only an hour in advance,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Praveen Kumar alleged that there was no valid reason to open the room prior to counting and claimed that a “planned conspiracy” could not be ruled out. He also pointed out that candidates of the LDF and NDA had not raised objections despite reports of the room being opened.

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M K Raghavan demanded a detailed investigation into the incident. “This is the first time I am seeing a room containing polling materials being opened before the counting process,” he said.

Meanwhile, election authorities rejected the allegations, stating that due procedures were followed and candidates were informed in advance.

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The Perambra Returning Officer clarified that reports about the opening of a “strong room” were incorrect. According to officials, the room that was opened was an unsealed room used to store polling records of the constituency, not the secure strong room where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) or postal ballots are kept.

The room was opened in the presence of candidates’ agents to update data in the election-related ENCORE software, officials added.