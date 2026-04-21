Idukki: Two people were injured after a car lost control and plunged into a gorge near Munnar here on Tuesday. The injured have been identified as Tamil Nadu natives Mohammed Roshan and Maha Aishwarya.

The accident occurred around 2.15 pm when the vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a tea plantation near Gap Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Munnar. Authorities said that their injuries are not serious.