Thodupuzha: A 45-year-old man allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death at Peringassery in Udumbanoor. The victim was identified as Rajan alias Mani (58), a resident of Peringassery Boundary, Eenthungal.

The accused, his younger brother Biju, has been taken into custody by the Karimannoor police. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Monday on the road near their house. According to the police, Biju attacked Rajan from behind and began stabbing him indiscriminately with a knife. Though Rajan was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. He had sustained more than ten stab wounds on his body, police said, adding that the attack was believed to be the result of ongoing family disputes.

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Relatives informed the police that the brothers had frequent quarrels over property issues.

Rajan, who was a farmer, is survived by his wife Vijayamma and son Sumesh. The body has been kept in the district hospital mortuary while further investigation is on.