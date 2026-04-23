Kollam: The Kollam Corporation is all set to launch an affordable meal scheme offering three meals a day for just ₹50.

The project is expected to be launched by mid-June and will operate from a few unused rooms at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in the Cantonment ground. The pricing has been fixed at ₹10 each for breakfast and dinner, and ₹30 for lunch. Breakfast will include three idlis with sambar or chutney, while dinner will consist of three chapatis with dal curry. Lunch is expected to feature rice, sambar, rasam or buttermilk, thoran and pickle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meals will not be available for takeaway, but seating arrangements will be provided for those dining in. After eating, diners will be required to wash their own plates, which will then be rinsed again in hot water before reuse.

The Corporation plans to invite tenders to award the contract for food distribution and the scheme will be given an appropriate name. The scheme is planned to be implemented with the support of funds, including CSR contributions from institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a breakfast programme launched during the tenure of the previous council continues to function successfully at Chinnakada.