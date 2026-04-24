Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Friday urged people to dial 108 in case of any reported snakebite and said that the patients will be promptly transported to appropriate facilities through the state’s 108 ambulance service.

The Minister said the Kanivu 108 ambulance service ensures timely access to hospitals equipped with anti-snake venom. Trained emergency medical technicians on board provide first aid and continuous monitoring during transit.

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“Timely first aid and expert medical treatment can save lives in snakebite cases. People should avoid going to hospitals where antivenom is not available and thereby losing precious time,” she said.

The directive comes in the wake of a rise in snakebite cases across the State, with three deaths reported over the past two weeks. The latest victim was 42-year-old Seleena, a native of Alappuzha. Earlier, eight-year-old Dikshal Dileep from Azhoor and another eight-year-old, Aljo, from Thrissur had succumbed to snakebites.

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At present, anti-snake venom is available in 146 hospitals across the state, including select community health centres and all taluk-level hospitals. The 108 control room has been provided with a list of these hospitals, and patients will be transported only after confirming the availability of antivenom. Hospitals are also alerted in advance about incoming cases.

The Minister urged the public to dial 108 immediately in the event of a snakebite. A review meeting led by the Director of Health Services assessed the situation across districts and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment for snakebite victims.

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The Health Department has instructed all hospitals to strictly follow standard treatment protocols, with antivenom administered based on symptoms and laboratory findings.

First-aid guidelines:

Keep the victim calm, as panic can accelerate the spread of venom

Keep the victim calm, as panic can accelerate the spread of venom Avoid unnecessary movement; immobilise the affected limb

Do not allow the victim to walk or run; transport them on a stretcher if possible

Do not tie the wound tightly

Ensure the patient is taken to a hospital at the earliest

Authorities emphasised that rapid medical intervention remains critical in preventing fatalities from snakebites.